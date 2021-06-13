Glenwood Springs calendar: What's coming up

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Glenwood Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glenwood Springs:

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1906 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

Spinning Babies® Workshop Spinning Babies® Workshop This course introduces the Spinning Babies® approach to pregnancy comfort, labor progress and easier birth. Participants learn fresh solutions...

Worship in the Park Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 1102 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

Bring a camp chair and join us at Axtell Park for singing, prayers, and reflection. We share communion on the first Sunday of each month. If you are not fully vaccinated, please wear a mask and...

Gold Star Parents Weekend Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Our 15th Gold Star Parents Weekend being held at the Iconic Hotel Colorado. A weekend dedicated to Parents for sharing, laughing, shedding a tear.

Feeding Giants at the Glenwood Downtown Market Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 7th St, Glenwood Springs, CO

Live Music under the 7th St Bridge at the Glenwood Farmers Market! Feeding Giants is an acoustic band that plays original music and unique covers of Americana, Classic/Outlaw Country, Classic...

Mindful breathing for optimal health Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:15 AM

Address: 1402 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

This class is ONLINE and meets on Wed/Fri from 7:45am-8:15am. Exciting new class created by John Norton to maximize respiratory health and boost your immune system in the age of COVID. Here's what...