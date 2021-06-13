Cancel
Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Glenwood Springs Voice
 7 days ago

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Glenwood Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glenwood Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i0xTJ_0aT44uxS00

Springfield, IL - Spinning Babies® Workshop w/ Tammy - June 30, 2021

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1906 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

Spinning Babies® Workshop Spinning Babies® Workshop This course introduces the Spinning Babies® approach to pregnancy comfort, labor progress and easier birth. Participants learn fresh solutions...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGJBR_0aT44uxS00

Worship in the Park

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 1102 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

Bring a camp chair and join us at Axtell Park for singing, prayers, and reflection. We share communion on the first Sunday of each month. If you are not fully vaccinated, please wear a mask and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395sDs_0aT44uxS00

Gold Star Parents Weekend

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Our 15th Gold Star Parents Weekend being held at the Iconic Hotel Colorado. A weekend dedicated to Parents for sharing, laughing, shedding a tear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CICmy_0aT44uxS00

Feeding Giants at the Glenwood Downtown Market

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 7th St, Glenwood Springs, CO

Live Music under the 7th St Bridge at the Glenwood Farmers Market! Feeding Giants is an acoustic band that plays original music and unique covers of Americana, Classic/Outlaw Country, Classic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIZTF_0aT44uxS00

Mindful breathing for optimal health

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:15 AM

Address: 1402 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

This class is ONLINE and meets on Wed/Fri from 7:45am-8:15am. Exciting new class created by John Norton to maximize respiratory health and boost your immune system in the age of COVID. Here's what...

Glenwood Springs Voice

Glenwood Springs, CO
ABOUT

With Glenwood Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Glenwood Springs

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Glenwood Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
Where's the cheapest gas in Glenwood Springs?

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Glenwood Springs area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, LOCO at 51171 Highway 6 & 24 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 2122 Grand Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.57.