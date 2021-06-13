Cancel
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle calendar: Events coming up

Rochelle Updates
 7 days ago

(ROCHELLE, IL) Rochelle is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rochelle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ua7KL_0aT44qQY00

CSC Balloon Jumps

Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1207 E Gurler Rd, Rochelle, IL

Slots will book up, so be ready to book your jump as soon as registration opens. https://www.skydivecsc.com/hot-air-balloon-jumps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvFyJ_0aT44qQY00

the DISTILLERY COMEDY TOUR at KENNAY FARMS

Rochelle, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 416 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, IL 61068

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmYuA_0aT44qQY00

Kwik Star Hiring Events for our Rochelle Locations!

Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1240 N Dement Rd, Rochelle, IL

Join us for our Kwik Star Hiring Event in Rochelle on Monday, June 7th and June 14th from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM at the Holiday Inn Express in Rochelle! We are hiring all positions and are offering a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKMI9_0aT44qQY00

Worship in the Park

Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Join us for Worship in the Park at 10 am on June 20 at Atwood Park. This event is open to the all!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444aKo_0aT44qQY00

RedLine Saints Live at Fuzion Casual Bar & Grill

Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 N Washington St, Rochelle, IL

RedLine Saints is a Chicago area cover band that plays all the Classic Rock, Hair Metal, Southern Rock, hits from the 80's and 70's and a splash of country music. We cover such bands as Poison...

