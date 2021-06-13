Rochelle calendar: Events coming up
(ROCHELLE, IL) Rochelle is ready for live events.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rochelle:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 1207 E Gurler Rd, Rochelle, IL
Slots will book up, so be ready to book your jump as soon as registration opens. https://www.skydivecsc.com/hot-air-balloon-jumps
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Address: 416 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, IL 61068
Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 1240 N Dement Rd, Rochelle, IL
Join us for our Kwik Star Hiring Event in Rochelle on Monday, June 7th and June 14th from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM at the Holiday Inn Express in Rochelle! We are hiring all positions and are offering a...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Join us for Worship in the Park at 10 am on June 20 at Atwood Park. This event is open to the all!
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 200 N Washington St, Rochelle, IL
RedLine Saints is a Chicago area cover band that plays all the Classic Rock, Hair Metal, Southern Rock, hits from the 80's and 70's and a splash of country music. We cover such bands as Poison...