Rice Lake calendar: Coming events

(RICE LAKE, WI) Rice Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rice Lake area:

senior dining 6-24-2021 Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 12 W Humbird St, Rice Lake, WI

Honey Dijon Chicken Baked Potato Glazed Carrots Whole Wheat Roll Fresh Strawberries

Kids From Wisconsin - LIVE! In Living Color Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 600-698 Lakeshore Dr, Rice Lake, WI

After a quiet year of no performances the Kids From Wisconsin's 53rd year will present "Live! In Living Color". The show will highlight the greatest live music venues throughout the history of...

Rice Lake Gun Show Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 329 WI-48, Rice Lake, WI

The Rice Lake Gun Show will be held on Sep 10th – 11th, 2021 in Rice Lake, WI. This Rice Lake gun show is held at Barron County Fairgrounds and hosted by Bearing Arms Gun Shows. All federal, state...

NSTC Summer Camp 2021 Rice Lake, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2057 17 1/4-17 1/2 Avenue, Rice Lake, WI 54868

Join us for a fun-filled week of theater and roller skating as participants rehearse and perform the hit musical Xanadu Jr. !

2021 Rice Lake Aquafest-Art in the Park Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 600-698 Lakeshore Dr, Rice Lake, WI

Join us for this year's Art in the Park during Aquafest 2021 sponsored by Coldwell Banker Brenizer, Realtors! There will be a variety of local artists at this event, so you'll be sure to find home...