Cody, WY

Cody events calendar

 7 days ago

(CODY, WY) Live events are lining up on the Cody calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cody:

Fistful Of Dirt

Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 908 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

Welcome to the second annual Fistful Of Dirt Bike Race in Cody, Wyoming. Get your bike tuned and pull your hat down tight – it’s going to be a wild ride. Sunday, September 5th, 2021 will be a wild...

Cody Nite Rodeo

Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 16, Cody, WY

Buy Cody Nite Rodeo tickets to see rodeo riders compete at the arena live and in-person on Wed, Jun 16, 2021 8:00 pm at Cody Stampede in Cody, WY.

Wild West Spectacular, The Musical

Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1171 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

2021 Summer Tickets now on sale! 2021 Summer Dates: Wednesday, June 30 7:30 pm; opening night Thursday-Sunday, July 1-4, 2:00 pm performances ONLY No show Monday, July 5 Rest of the summer...

Yellowstone Songwriter Festival

Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:59 PM

Address: 2101 Roger Sedam Drive, Cody, WY

Cody is a Yellowstone National Park gateway community, located 52 miles east of the East Entrance to Yellowstone. Travel to the park is along the beautiful Buffalo Bill Scenic Byway through the...

Summer Music Camp; Carnival of the Animals

Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2613 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

The Carnival of the Animals is a humorous musical suite by French composer Camille Saint-Saens. This camp will introduce kids to musical rhythms & patterns as they discover what animals could...

ABOUT

With Cody Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

