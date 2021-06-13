Andrews calendar: What's coming up

(ANDREWS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Andrews calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Andrews:

Darkness to Light Stewards of Children Training Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 910 South Grant Avenue, Suite C, Odessa, TX 79761

Darkness to Light teaches adults how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.

FreeTree Flow Yoga with Madalyn Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 5409 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79707

Start your day off right with mental and physical mindfulness!

Girls Night Out The Show at Touchdown Grill & Cantina (Odessa, TX) Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1806 East 7th Street, Odessa, TX 79761

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Odessa ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Clothing Closet Andrews, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 NW 2nd St, Andrews, TX

If you need free clothing, please come and see us. We want to help you and your family by providing free, gently-used clothing.

LMD LEGACY TOUR Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Address: 1110 East Scharbauer Drive, Midland, TX 79705

SHELLY LARES FINAL TOUR STOPS IN MIDLAND TX @ CROWN ROYAL WITH EZTILO OPENING UP THE NIGHT.