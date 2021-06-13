Andrews calendar: What's coming up
(ANDREWS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Andrews calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Andrews:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 910 South Grant Avenue, Suite C, Odessa, TX 79761
Darkness to Light teaches adults how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 5409 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79707
Start your day off right with mental and physical mindfulness!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 1806 East 7th Street, Odessa, TX 79761
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Odessa ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 201 NW 2nd St, Andrews, TX
If you need free clothing, please come and see us. We want to help you and your family by providing free, gently-used clothing.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM
Address: 1110 East Scharbauer Drive, Midland, TX 79705
SHELLY LARES FINAL TOUR STOPS IN MIDLAND TX @ CROWN ROYAL WITH EZTILO OPENING UP THE NIGHT.