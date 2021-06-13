Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MN

What’s up Cambridge: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Cambridge News Beat
Cambridge News Beat
 7 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) Cambridge is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cambridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkQhN_0aT44gqW00

Family Experience – Happy Campers!

Cambridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Family Experience starts Wednesday, June 30th and goes through August 4th with the theme “Happy Campers!” Families can meet at the playground at New Hope-Cambridge from 6:30 - 7:30pm. We are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18BNyS_0aT44gqW00

Dan Rodriguez + The Oxleys Outdoor Concert @ Pinewood Events

Cambridge, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 33262 Palm Street Northwest, Cambridge, MN 55008

An outdoor concert at Pinewood to wrap up the Small Business Summer Bash + Block Party.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24w1Xq_0aT44gqW00

Georgia Peach Stop Event

Cambridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 2324 3rd Ave NE, Cambridge, MN

Peach season is here! We're bringing our fresh Georgia peaches to a town near you directly from our partner Pearson Farm. We’re not accepting pre-orders, but please RSVP so there’s plenty of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXIgW_0aT44gqW00

Baptisms + Quarterly Meeting

Cambridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Save the date! On Sunday, June 27th at 6:30pm we will celebrate what God has done at New Hope the past quarter, and witness believers going public with their faith through baptism! Baptisms will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwjQt_0aT44gqW00

Plein Air (Outdoor Landscape Painting) Open Studio

Cambridge, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 810 2nd Avenue Southwest, Cambridge, MN 55008

An opportunity to meet up with others and paint landscapes/flowers/trees outdoors at selected parks and locations in the area.

Learn More
Cambridge News Beat

Cambridge News Beat

Cambridge, MN
3
Followers
18
Post
264
Views
ABOUT

With Cambridge News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Pinewood, MN
State
Georgia State
City
New Hope, MN
Cambridge, MN
Government
City
Cambridge, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Pearson Farm#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related