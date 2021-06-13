What’s up Cambridge: Local events calendar

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) Cambridge is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cambridge:

Family Experience – Happy Campers! Cambridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Family Experience starts Wednesday, June 30th and goes through August 4th with the theme “Happy Campers!” Families can meet at the playground at New Hope-Cambridge from 6:30 - 7:30pm. We are...

Dan Rodriguez + The Oxleys Outdoor Concert @ Pinewood Events Cambridge, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 33262 Palm Street Northwest, Cambridge, MN 55008

An outdoor concert at Pinewood to wrap up the Small Business Summer Bash + Block Party.

Georgia Peach Stop Event Cambridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 2324 3rd Ave NE, Cambridge, MN

Peach season is here! We're bringing our fresh Georgia peaches to a town near you directly from our partner Pearson Farm. We’re not accepting pre-orders, but please RSVP so there’s plenty of...

Baptisms + Quarterly Meeting Cambridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Save the date! On Sunday, June 27th at 6:30pm we will celebrate what God has done at New Hope the past quarter, and witness believers going public with their faith through baptism! Baptisms will...

Plein Air (Outdoor Landscape Painting) Open Studio Cambridge, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 810 2nd Avenue Southwest, Cambridge, MN 55008

An opportunity to meet up with others and paint landscapes/flowers/trees outdoors at selected parks and locations in the area.