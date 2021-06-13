Cancel
Waynesboro, MS

Live events Waynesboro — what’s coming up

Waynesboro Daily
Waynesboro Daily
 7 days ago

(WAYNESBORO, MS) Live events are coming to Waynesboro.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Waynesboro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4WXh_0aT44e5400

Lemons Round Bread Board

Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 313 W Oak St, Laurel, MS

Lemons Round Bread Board is on Facebook. To connect with Lemons Round Bread Board, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPVJF_0aT44e5400

Patriotic Family Day at Landrum's Homestead

Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Step Back In Time and Take A Walking Tour Of The Past Tour over 80 Buildings and Displays! Demonstrations * Wagon Rides * Gem Mining Ole Time Games * Shooting Gallery Enjoy BBQ, Hot Dogs...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5gBg_0aT44e5400

3rd Annual South Jones TD Club Golf Tournament

Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 750 Hillcrest Dr, Laurel, MS

3rd Annual South Jones Touchdown Club Golf Tournament FRIDAY, JUNE 18, 2021 Dixie Golf Club, Laurel, MS 8:00 AM Shotgun start Format: 4-Man Scramble Entry Fee: $75.00/Person $275.00/Team Lunch...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hdf6P_0aT44e5400

Laurel Gun Show

Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1457 Ellisville Blvd, Laurel, MS

Laurel Gun Show information of gun show by date cost contact information & maps of these Mississippi gun show locations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YCv6_0aT44e5400

Royal Klutch Day 2021

Waynesboro, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM

We're having a Southern Soul Block Party and you are invited. This is the day we give back to Southern Soul because of the opportunities it has presented. This event is all about coming together...

Waynesboro Daily

Waynesboro Daily

Waynesboro, MS
With Waynesboro Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

