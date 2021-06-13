Live events Waynesboro — what’s coming up

(WAYNESBORO, MS) Live events are coming to Waynesboro.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Waynesboro area:

Lemons Round Bread Board Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 313 W Oak St, Laurel, MS

Patriotic Family Day at Landrum's Homestead Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Step Back In Time and Take A Walking Tour Of The Past Tour over 80 Buildings and Displays! Demonstrations * Wagon Rides * Gem Mining Ole Time Games * Shooting Gallery Enjoy BBQ, Hot Dogs...

3rd Annual South Jones TD Club Golf Tournament Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 750 Hillcrest Dr, Laurel, MS

3rd Annual South Jones Touchdown Club Golf Tournament FRIDAY, JUNE 18, 2021 Dixie Golf Club, Laurel, MS 8:00 AM Shotgun start Format: 4-Man Scramble Entry Fee: $75.00/Person $275.00/Team Lunch...

Laurel Gun Show Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1457 Ellisville Blvd, Laurel, MS

Laurel Gun Show information of gun show by date cost contact information & maps of these Mississippi gun show locations

Royal Klutch Day 2021 Waynesboro, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM

We're having a Southern Soul Block Party and you are invited. This is the day we give back to Southern Soul because of the opportunities it has presented. This event is all about coming together...