Oskaloosa calendar: Coming events

(OSKALOOSA, IA) Oskaloosa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oskaloosa:

Southern Iowa Fair Oskaloosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 615 N I St, Oskaloosa, IA

Find all 2021 Oskaloosa rodeos in Iowa. This is a great show for cowboys and roping enthusiasts. Make sure not to miss the next show!

Pioneer Fall Festival 55th Oskaloosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 2211 Nelson Lane, Oskaloosa, IA

Mahaska County Historical Society at Nelson Pioneer Farm will hold their annual Fall Festival. Enjoy pre‑1930 crafts and skills such as candle making, woodworking, threshing oats, and shucking...

2021 Solo Points Event #5 - Eddyville Oskaloosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 3260 Merino Ave, Oskaloosa, IA

Come join DMVR for the 2021 Solo points event #5 at Eddyville Raceway! Event day schedule: 7:00AM-9:00AM - Tech inspection 7:00AM-9:00AM - Registration 9:00AM - Novice walk 9:30AM - MANDATORY...

2021 Concert on the Square Oskaloosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1410 Mabel St, Oskaloosa, IA

Music event in Oskaloosa, IA by Fellowship Bible Church - Oskaloosa, Iowa and Concert on the Square on Saturday, September 4 2021 with 183 people...

June RallyCross - IA Region Oskaloosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

REGISTER HERE! http://msreg.com/IA-JuneRallyX Iowa Region SCCA will be hosting a rallycross event on June 13th at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa. We'll be using the 1/2 mile dirt track...