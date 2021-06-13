Cancel
What’s up Snyder: Local events calendar

Snyder News Beat
 7 days ago

(SNYDER, TX) Live events are lining up on the Snyder calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Snyder:

Breastfeeding Support Group

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1700 Cogdell Blvd, Snyder, TX

While BREASTFEEDING IS A NATURAL PROCESS, it can be challenging especially in the early weeks. This SUPPORT GROUP IS FREE TO BREASTFEEDING MOMS AND MEETS MONTHLY TO PROVIDE ENCOURAGEMENT TO NEW...

Blithe Spirit

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1810 26th St, Snyder, TX

The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but...

Arc welding

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 6200 College Ave, Snyder, TX

Does welding spark your interest? Our Arc Welding class can teach you this highly sought skill set. Proper training is extremely important in the welding field and our arc welding class can...

Frozen Jr

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1810 26th St, Snyder, TX

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their...

Learn More
LB @ Horny Toad Pub & Grub

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Making our way back to the Toad and we are pumped to bring a new Friend.

Snyder News Beat

ABOUT

With Snyder News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

