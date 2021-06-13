Raymondville calendar: Coming events

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Raymondville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Raymondville:

The Market at Wild August Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 16802 Garrett Rd, Harlingen, TX

Here at Wild August, we grow so much more than just flowers! We grow a community. ​Our Farmer\'s Market exclusively features locally made products that range from locally grown organic produce to...

HEME's Superhero 5K Run/Walk Edinburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 714 South Raul Longoria Road, Edinburg, TX 78542

Join us for HEME's Superhero 5K Run/Walk at Doolittle Park. Registration Fee: $15

PRIDE Movie Night Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Join Us as we bring you a FREE family friendly event. FREE Concession Stand Drive-In Movie Style

NYE Dance w/ REWIND Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:00 AM

Address: 1501 N Loop 499, Harlingen, TX

Dance event in Harlingen, TX by Tropic Winds RV Resort (1501 N. Loop 499, Harlingen, TX) on Friday, December 31 2021

Think Outside the Box Volleyball Camp Harlingen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1701 Dixieland Road, Harlingen, TX 78552

Think Outside the Box proudly presents the inaugural team volleyball camp for Harlingen CISD.