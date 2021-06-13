Raymondville calendar: Coming events
(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Raymondville has a full slate of live events coming up.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Raymondville:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 16802 Garrett Rd, Harlingen, TX
Here at Wild August, we grow so much more than just flowers! We grow a community. Our Farmer\'s Market exclusively features locally made products that range from locally grown organic produce to...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Address: 714 South Raul Longoria Road, Edinburg, TX 78542
Join us for HEME's Superhero 5K Run/Walk at Doolittle Park. Registration Fee: $15
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Join Us as we bring you a FREE family friendly event. FREE Concession Stand Drive-In Movie Style
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:00 AM
Address: 1501 N Loop 499, Harlingen, TX
Dance event in Harlingen, TX by Tropic Winds RV Resort (1501 N. Loop 499, Harlingen, TX) on Friday, December 31 2021
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Address: 1701 Dixieland Road, Harlingen, TX 78552
Think Outside the Box proudly presents the inaugural team volleyball camp for Harlingen CISD.