North Chicago, IL

Events on the North Chicago calendar

Posted by 
North Chicago Times
North Chicago Times
 7 days ago

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) North Chicago is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North Chicago:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36W6pl_0aT44Wy800

WAUKEGAN – Walmart

Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 3900 Fountain Square Pl, Waukegan, IL

We will be in the Automotive Care Center. Look for a My Pantry Express sign.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LH7yM_0aT44Wy800

Mobile Diaper Pantry

Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2400 Belvidere Rd, Waukegan, IL

Diapers are coming to your neighborhood! The Keeping Families Covered mobile diaper pantry provides FREE disposable diapers and wipes to families who are struggling to afford them. Do you need...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUqFa_0aT44Wy800

SNKR SWAP

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 701 Pine Street, Waukegan, IL 60085

Vendor tables $40 (comes with 2 extra tickets) Buy sell trade General admission $10 No limit on carry ins Text “info” to 8475059937

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpLaE_0aT44Wy800

Girls Night Out the Show

Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Live ""THE HUNKS"" The perfect Ladies night out Pre-sale single ticket $10 Pre-Sale 5 ticket Pack $40 VIP table for 10ppl $100 (Includes 10 tickets and call for details) Doors Open at 7pm Show...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VrmZv_0aT44Wy800

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 203 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL

Rescheduled from March 2021. Theresa Caputo, from TLC’s hit show, Long Island Medium, will be appearing live at the Genesee Theatre on Saturday, April 25 at 7:30PM. Theresa will share personal...

Learn More
North Chicago Times

North Chicago Times

North Chicago, IL
7
Followers
18
Post
655
Views
ABOUT

With North Chicago Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

