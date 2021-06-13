Events on the North Chicago calendar

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) North Chicago is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North Chicago:

WAUKEGAN – Walmart Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 3900 Fountain Square Pl, Waukegan, IL

We will be in the Automotive Care Center. Look for a My Pantry Express sign.

Mobile Diaper Pantry Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2400 Belvidere Rd, Waukegan, IL

Diapers are coming to your neighborhood! The Keeping Families Covered mobile diaper pantry provides FREE disposable diapers and wipes to families who are struggling to afford them. Do you need...

SNKR SWAP Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 701 Pine Street, Waukegan, IL 60085

Vendor tables $40 (comes with 2 extra tickets) Buy sell trade General admission $10 No limit on carry ins Text “info” to 8475059937

Girls Night Out the Show Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Live ""THE HUNKS"" The perfect Ladies night out Pre-sale single ticket $10 Pre-Sale 5 ticket Pack $40 VIP table for 10ppl $100 (Includes 10 tickets and call for details) Doors Open at 7pm Show...

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 203 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL

Rescheduled from March 2021. Theresa Caputo, from TLC’s hit show, Long Island Medium, will be appearing live at the Genesee Theatre on Saturday, April 25 at 7:30PM. Theresa will share personal...