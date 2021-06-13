Woodward calendar: What's coming up

(WOODWARD, OK) Live events are lining up on the Woodward calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Woodward:

Fourth Of July! Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Address: 305 Temple Houston Dr, Woodward, OK

Fourth of July Run at 7:30am Home of the Brave Fest - All Day! Have a safe and happy 4th of July!

Senior Circle Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 900 17th Street, Woodward, OK 73801

Free breakfast and fellowship with friends, followed by a 20-30 minute presentation on a wide variety of health and community topics.

Jon Wolfe at Woodward Elks Rodeo in Woodward, OK Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: E 2nd St, Woodward, OK

Jon Wolfe at Woodward Elks Rodeo in Woodward, OK at Woodward Elks Rodeo Arena, Woodward, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 10:00 pm to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 11:59 pm

Milk Shake Making Class Mooreland, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Free milkshake class. Making Peanut Butter Brownie, Mint-White Chocolate, Salted Caramel Pretzel, and Banana Cream Pie

Race for the Gold - VBS Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Date: Jun 14, 2021 9:00 am to Jun 18, 2021 11:30 am Location: 1315 Hanks Trl, Woodward, OK 73801-7602, United States Race for the Gold - VBS