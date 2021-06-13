Cancel
Woodward, OK

Woodward calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Woodward Updates
Woodward Updates
 7 days ago

(WOODWARD, OK) Live events are lining up on the Woodward calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Woodward:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCrds_0aT44V5P00

Fourth Of July!

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Address: 305 Temple Houston Dr, Woodward, OK

Fourth of July Run at 7:30am Home of the Brave Fest - All Day! Have a safe and happy 4th of July!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHU4E_0aT44V5P00

Senior Circle

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 900 17th Street, Woodward, OK 73801

Free breakfast and fellowship with friends, followed by a 20-30 minute presentation on a wide variety of health and community topics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNpNX_0aT44V5P00

Jon Wolfe at Woodward Elks Rodeo in Woodward, OK

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: E 2nd St, Woodward, OK

Jon Wolfe at Woodward Elks Rodeo in Woodward, OK at Woodward Elks Rodeo Arena, Woodward, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 10:00 pm to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 11:59 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qto4S_0aT44V5P00

Milk Shake Making Class

Mooreland, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Free milkshake class. Making Peanut Butter Brownie, Mint-White Chocolate, Salted Caramel Pretzel, and Banana Cream Pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZRnX_0aT44V5P00

Race for the Gold - VBS

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Date: Jun 14, 2021 9:00 am to Jun 18, 2021 11:30 am Location: 1315 Hanks Trl, Woodward, OK 73801-7602, United States Race for the Gold - VBS

Woodward Updates

Woodward Updates

ABOUT

With Woodward Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

