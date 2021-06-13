Make Stains Look Better! | DIY Blotch Prevention Formula

Get your pre-order in for a Woodworker F.U.E.L Mug!. If you stain your projects, it’s likely you’ve confronted a phenomenon known as blotch. This is when the stain absorbs unevenly resulting in a seemingly random arrangement of light and dark areas. In the examples below, you’ll see a pine board with nothing but dark stain on the left. The board on the right was first treated with my blotch prevention recipe. The untreated board is what we’d call “blotchy” as it has lots of contrasting light and dark areas. The treated board has much more consistent color with far fewer dark blotches. Pine is particularly bad when it comes to blotch and if you like the “rustic” look, then you might not need to worry about taking measures to prevent blotch. But for those who prefer a more even stain appearance, you might consider trying my DIY blotch prevention formula.