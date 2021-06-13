What’s up Clearlake: Local events calendar

(CLEARLAKE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Clearlake calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clearlake area:

EDHS/Adult Ed. Graduation Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 5480 Main St, Kelseyville, CA

EDHS/Adult Ed. Graduation Ceremony at KHS Quad Only 4 guests per graduate Appropriate Protocols may include Recommendations from the CDPH Guidance of the California Department of Public Health For...

Fiddler's Jam at the Ely Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 9921 Soda Bay Rd, Kelseyville, CA

The regular monthly Fiddlers' Jam, with lively music, will be held on Sunday, April 7th from 12 noon to 2 pm in the Barn at the Ely. Food and beverages will be available for sale. This month's...

Barrels & Verticals 2022 Kelseyville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Address: PO Box 1474, Kelseyville, CA 95451

Enjoy wine samples from barrels and learn about the differences between vintages from multiple varietals of wine.

RV Basic Training Camp Clearlake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 7805 Cache Creek Way, Clearlake, CA

Two day workshop from former RV industry professionals teaching you all the basic functions of your RV at a campground where you get to use the knowledge first hand.

SoulPlay Festival 2021 Cobb, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 14117 Bottle Rock Rd, Cobb, CA

4 full days focused on heart-opening connection, blissful dance, invigorating yoga, and incredible community.