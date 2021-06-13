Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearlake, CA

What’s up Clearlake: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Clearlake Dispatch
Clearlake Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CLEARLAKE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Clearlake calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clearlake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQfWl_0aT44Qfm00

EDHS/Adult Ed. Graduation

Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 5480 Main St, Kelseyville, CA

EDHS/Adult Ed. Graduation Ceremony at KHS Quad Only 4 guests per graduate Appropriate Protocols may include Recommendations from the CDPH Guidance of the California Department of Public Health For...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0g8k_0aT44Qfm00

Fiddler's Jam at the Ely

Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 9921 Soda Bay Rd, Kelseyville, CA

The regular monthly Fiddlers' Jam, with lively music, will be held on Sunday, April 7th from 12 noon to 2 pm in the Barn at the Ely. Food and beverages will be available for sale. This month's...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QNpV5_0aT44Qfm00

Barrels & Verticals 2022

Kelseyville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Address: PO Box 1474, Kelseyville, CA 95451

Enjoy wine samples from barrels and learn about the differences between vintages from multiple varietals of wine.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcnmY_0aT44Qfm00

RV Basic Training Camp

Clearlake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 7805 Cache Creek Way, Clearlake, CA

Two day workshop from former RV industry professionals teaching you all the basic functions of your RV at a campground where you get to use the knowledge first hand.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLnQe_0aT44Qfm00

SoulPlay Festival 2021

Cobb, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 14117 Bottle Rock Rd, Cobb, CA

4 full days focused on heart-opening connection, blissful dance, invigorating yoga, and incredible community.

Learn More
Clearlake Dispatch

Clearlake Dispatch

Clearlake, CA
11
Followers
18
Post
735
Views
ABOUT

With Clearlake Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearlake, CA
City
Cobb, CA
Clearlake, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Kelseyville, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Dance#Wine#Live Events#Sun Jun#Appropriate Protocols#Recommendations#Sun Jul 07#Fiddlers Jam#Po Box 1474#Rv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Yoga
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...