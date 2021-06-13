Cancel
Kenai, AK

Live events coming up in Kenai

Kenai News Watch
 7 days ago

(KENAI, AK) Kenai is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kenai:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r0oiP_0aT44NGp00

Yarn Club

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 163 Main St Loop, Kenai, AK

Do you Knit? Crochet? Embroider? Mend? Are you the kind of person who wants company doing so? Join other like-minded library patrons for a fun hour of crafting. Share ideas, get help, and just...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juW5g_0aT44NGp00

Saturday 06/19/21 Introduction to Semi-auto & Revolvers

Kenai, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: Shotgun Lane, Kenai, AK 99611

NRA Women on Target Clinic: Firearms training specifically for women age 18+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XArlM_0aT44NGp00

07/22/21 Introduction to Shotguns

Kenai, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: Shotgun Lane, Kenai, AK 99611

NRA Women on Target Clinic: Firearms training specifically for women age 18+ that focuses upon an introduction to shotguns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NWU8_0aT44NGp00

June 14-21, 2021: Magic of Alaska Signature Photography Tour

Kenai, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 305 N Willow St, Kenai, AK 99611

Are you ready for a magical Alaskan photography experience at the height of the Summer Solstice? VIEW VIDEOS & ITINERARY Magic of Alaska Signature Photography Tour See full details at the bottom of this page. Dates:  Magic of Alaska Tour:  June 14-21, 2021 (7 days / 7 nights) (Includes free bonus night on June 14) Rates (US Dollars): Magic of Alaska 7-day tour   • Single room (1 person/room):      $6895.00*   • Shared room (2 people/room):     $6695.00/person* Includes all meals, lodging, sche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hatvv_0aT44NGp00

30th Annual Golf Tournament

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1420 Lawton Dr, Kenai, AK

Help support youth in your community. Whether you wish to be a Sponsor or play some golf on a Friday, your contribution will provide support and opportunities for youth that would otherwise not be...

Kenai, AK
ABOUT

With Kenai News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

