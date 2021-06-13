Live events coming up in Kenai

(KENAI, AK) Kenai is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kenai:

Yarn Club Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 163 Main St Loop, Kenai, AK

Do you Knit? Crochet? Embroider? Mend? Are you the kind of person who wants company doing so? Join other like-minded library patrons for a fun hour of crafting. Share ideas, get help, and just...

Saturday 06/19/21 Introduction to Semi-auto & Revolvers Kenai, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: Shotgun Lane, Kenai, AK 99611

NRA Women on Target Clinic: Firearms training specifically for women age 18+

07/22/21 Introduction to Shotguns Kenai, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: Shotgun Lane, Kenai, AK 99611

NRA Women on Target Clinic: Firearms training specifically for women age 18+ that focuses upon an introduction to shotguns.

June 14-21, 2021: Magic of Alaska Signature Photography Tour Kenai, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 305 N Willow St, Kenai, AK 99611

Are you ready for a magical Alaskan photography experience at the height of the Summer Solstice? VIEW VIDEOS & ITINERARY Magic of Alaska Signature Photography Tour See full details at the bottom of this page. Dates: Magic of Alaska Tour: June 14-21, 2021 (7 days / 7 nights) (Includes free bonus night on June 14) Rates (US Dollars): Magic of Alaska 7-day tour • Single room (1 person/room): $6895.00* • Shared room (2 people/room): $6695.00/person* Includes all meals, lodging, sche

30th Annual Golf Tournament Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1420 Lawton Dr, Kenai, AK

Help support youth in your community. Whether you wish to be a Sponsor or play some golf on a Friday, your contribution will provide support and opportunities for youth that would otherwise not be...