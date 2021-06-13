Cancel
Mesquite, NV

Mesquite calendar: Events coming up

Mesquite News Alert
Mesquite News Alert
 7 days ago

(MESQUITE, NV) Live events are lining up on the Mesquite calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mesquite:

Mesquite PRIDE Family Night

Mesquite, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 100 East Old Mill Road, Mesquite, NV 89027

Join us for a FREE Family Pride Night! All are welcome. Let's unify the local LGBT+ and Virgin Valley communities.

Preschool Storytime

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Join us for stories, songs, and activities that build early literacy skills and help children develop a love for reading! For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Attendance is limited to 20...

Tools and Transportation - GSWA Children’s Art Class. — Stay Connected in the Virgin Valley

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:45 AM

Address: 15 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV

Elspeth Kuta, Museum Curator - Virgin Valley Heritage Museum talks about early tools and transportation used in the Valley. Students make adobe bricks and/or create acrylic Plein Air paintings on...

CasaBlanca BBQ Rib Fest

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV

The CasaBlanca Rib Fest will fire up the streets of Mesquite September 11-13 with award-winning barbecue competition teams, including Chicago BBQ Company, Texas Outlaw BBQ and Austin’s Texas...

Tandem Skydiving in Mesquite!

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1200 Kitty Hawk Dr UNIT 105, Mesquite, NV

***Check back for additional details on travel and accommodations as the event nears*** 💰COST: The discounted rate for our group is $140. (regular price is $209 and current sale price is $185...

