The Role of CAR NK Cells: Competition or Compliment to CAR T-Cell Therapy?

Only a decade ago, the drug development pipeline for inherited peripheral neuropathies was largely empty. Patients were left with few options and a depressing outlook for themselves and their children. Today, while physicians still do not have approved drugs in hand, a number of encouraging developments, chiefly in the genetic therapy field, spread cautious optimism. Once considered an impossible target for therapies, lower motoneurons, with their cell bodies located in the ventral horn of the spinal cord, have emerged as a highly promising cell population for different gene therapy approaches. Foremost, treatment of spinal muscular atrophy type I is now well-established with several genetic therapy products on the market. The same lower motoneurons give rise to peripheral nerve axons. These are involved in many genetically defined diseases, affecting peripheral nerves in a length-dependent manner. Creating gene therapies for peripheral nerve disorders should therefore, in principle, benefit from the experience gathered by FDA-approved motoneuron therapies. In reality, the targeting of peripheral nerves poses several specific challenges that were impressively addressed in a study by Kagiava et al. [1] in this issue.