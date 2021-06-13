Cancel
Baxley, GA

Live events Baxley — what's coming up

Baxley Voice
Baxley Voice
 7 days ago

(BAXLEY, GA) Live events are lining up on the Baxley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Baxley area:

Tough Dawg 5K Obstacle Course Race

Baxley, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Though we Try To be accurate And On top Of things... Race details can change When we aren't lookin. And once in a while we simply make a mistake. ALWAYS visit the race's website for the most...

Surrency GA Farmers Market

Surrency, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Event in Surrency, GA by City of Surrency, GA on Saturday, June 26 2021

Ribbon Cutting - Rylan Environmental

Baxley, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Please join us on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:00AM, in welcoming our Chamber Member, Ryland Environmental at their ribbon cutting event. Come out and help us welcome, Todd Yates, James Lanier...

VBS

Hazlehurst, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 724 Philadelphia Church Rd, Hazlehurst, GA

VBS June 15th-19th 2021 6:30pm Event Venue & Nearby Stays

JDGOP Meeting

Hazlehurst, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 189 E Jarman St, Hazlehurst, GA

Ashley Gilles, our new Under 80k will be there to introduce herself. We will also be discussing what happened at the GAGOP Convention and what we need to do as a party to grow stronger.

ABOUT

With Baxley Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

