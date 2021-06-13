Live events on the horizon in Covington

(COVINGTON, TN) Live events are lining up on the Covington calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Covington:

Building Strong Brains-ACES (1.5 hour version) Covington, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1997 U.S. 51 South, Covington, TN 38019

In this 2 hour training you will learn about how a child's mind grows and what ACES are and how ACES can affect the growing brain.

Love Speaks Louder Tour - Henning, TN Henning, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 620 Graves Ave, Henning, TN

With multi-Top 10 nominations, national recording artist The Dysart Family brings an evening of inspiration on their new Love Speaks Louder Tour.

Eagle Pass Cleanup - National Cleanup Day Burlison, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Eagle Pass Trail Head, (approximately), Ashland City, TN 38015

Join TennGreen Land Conservancy as we remove debris washed ashore from the Cumberland River at Eagle Pass.

Question Persuade Refer Covington, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1997 U.S. 51 South, Covington, TN 38019

In this training you will learn the basics of how to help a person who may be suicidal.