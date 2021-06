“Hi, my name is Kristin Yates, and I am the OB/GYN doctor.” This is how I greet most patients for the first time. It has never really felt natural to introduce myself as “Dr. Yates,” even now that I have been an attending physician for more than five years. To be fair, for the first several years of my career, it felt uncomfortable to refer to myself as “Dr. Yates” because part of me felt like a total fraud. But as I began to make strides to overcome my self-doubt and realized that imposter syndrome was just a normal part of being human, I realized that my aversion to being called “Dr. Yates” was about way more than just awkwardness.