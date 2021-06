All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, as the saying goes. But the consequences could be worse than that, according to a recent study. "It should say, 'makes Jack a dead boy,' " said a recent editorial in The New York Times, citing a study just released by the World Health Organization and the International Labor Organization. The study estimates that, in 2016, working 55 hours a week or more was a factor in nearly 800,000 deaths globally from stroke or heart disease.