Jackson, WY

Live events Jackson — what’s coming up

Jackson News Watch
 7 days ago

(JACKSON, WY) Live events are coming to Jackson.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jackson:

SRT-I Snake River

Jackson, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

This course is for Mad River guides and closed to open enrollment.\n

Salute to Summer Shows

Jackson, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 9600 US-89, Jackson, WY

Let's get ready to RIDE! Join the Tri-County Riders for our Salute to Summer Shows. Who cant wait for longer days, warmer weather & of course do fun things with our horses! Awards each day in all...

Winter in the Tetons

Jackson, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Nothing says Wyoming like the Grand Teton National Park, located just outside Jackson Hole. At this time of year, the Christmas decorations are up but the crowds haven’t arrived yet and it’s a...

SheJumps Grand Teton Fundraising Climb 2021

Jackson, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1325 US-89, Jackson, WY 83002

The SheJumps Grand Teton Fundraising Climb is an all-women's adventure with benefitting SheJumps youth programs.

An Evening with Lee Habeeb

Jackson, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 50 Glenwood Street, Jackson, WY 83001

Lee Habeeb talks about "Why Storytelling Matters More: How America's Future is Tied to Our Understanding of Our Past"

Jackson, WY
ABOUT

With Jackson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

