Doctors, bioethicists question rule change on embryo experimentation

By Bettina di Fiore
Live Action News
Live Action News
 7 days ago
On May 26, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) issued new guidelines which called for lifting the prohibition against growing lab-created embryos beyond 14 days of development. Although these guidelines are not, and never have been, legally binding in and of themselves, they have nonetheless served as a rein on what scientists are allowed to do, preventing research and experimentation on embryos older than 14 days. Some countries, such as Canada and the United Kingdom, have legal restrictions in place against such experimentation; however, the United States and China, which have been the sites of the most disturbing recent experiments involving human-monkey chimeras and so-called “blastoids” or “model embryos,” do not have any such legal restrictions.

Live Action News

Live Action News

Washington, DC
Live Action News is the publishing arm of Live Action, publishing pro-life news and commentary from a pro-life perspective.

