Jasper events calendar

(JASPER, TX) Jasper is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jasper:

Happily Ever Crafter Character Day Kirbyville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 210 S Elizabeth Ave, Kirbyville, TX

Come dressed as your favorite fairytale character. Enjoy making dreams and memories with us at several craft stations we will have.

KACC Trade Days and Hot Rod Show Kirbyville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 206 E Doel Bean St, Kirbyville, TX

Join the Kirbyville Area Chamber of Commerce for Trade Days and Hot Rod Show! Register to be a vendor and register to show your awesome car! Prizes for cars, fun for the kids, and tons of vendors...

Jasper County Bug Camp Jasper, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 271 E Lamar St, Jasper, TX

http://counties.agrilife.org/jasper/files/2021/03/2021-Bug-Camp-A-Very-Hungry-Caterpillar.pdf Jasper County Bug Camp - "A Very Hungry Caterpillar" JUNE 22 - 24, 2021 Grades Kindergarten to 2nd...

Warren Varsity Football @ Newton Newton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2812 U.S. Hwy 190, Newton, TX

The Newton (TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Warren (TX) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

Kids Cooking Club/Kids Cooking Camp Jasper, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 271 E Lamar St, Jasper, TX

http://counties.agrilife.org/jasper/files/2021/03/KIds-Cooking-Club-Kids-Cooking-Camp-2021.pd Kids Cooking Club - Jasper County Kids Cooking Camp - 3rd to 6th graders JULY 13 - 15TH 2021 - 1:30...