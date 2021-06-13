Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper, TX

Jasper events calendar

Posted by 
Jasper News Flash
Jasper News Flash
 7 days ago

(JASPER, TX) Jasper is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jasper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfM6E_0aT43yNj00

Happily Ever Crafter Character Day

Kirbyville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 210 S Elizabeth Ave, Kirbyville, TX

Come dressed as your favorite fairytale character. Enjoy making dreams and memories with us at several craft stations we will have.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vO6JV_0aT43yNj00

KACC Trade Days and Hot Rod Show

Kirbyville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 206 E Doel Bean St, Kirbyville, TX

Join the Kirbyville Area Chamber of Commerce for Trade Days and Hot Rod Show! Register to be a vendor and register to show your awesome car! Prizes for cars, fun for the kids, and tons of vendors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDc4P_0aT43yNj00

Jasper County Bug Camp

Jasper, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 271 E Lamar St, Jasper, TX

http://counties.agrilife.org/jasper/files/2021/03/2021-Bug-Camp-A-Very-Hungry-Caterpillar.pdf Jasper County Bug Camp - "A Very Hungry Caterpillar" JUNE 22 - 24, 2021 Grades Kindergarten to 2nd...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJUcn_0aT43yNj00

Warren Varsity Football @ Newton

Newton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2812 U.S. Hwy 190, Newton, TX

The Newton (TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Warren (TX) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

Learn More

Kids Cooking Club/Kids Cooking Camp

Jasper, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 271 E Lamar St, Jasper, TX

http://counties.agrilife.org/jasper/files/2021/03/KIds-Cooking-Club-Kids-Cooking-Camp-2021.pd Kids Cooking Club - Jasper County Kids Cooking Camp - 3rd to 6th graders JULY 13 - 15TH 2021 - 1:30...

Learn More
Jasper News Flash

Jasper News Flash

Jasper, TX
7
Followers
18
Post
667
Views
ABOUT

With Jasper News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Jasper County, TX
City
Newton, TX
Jasper, TX
Government
Jasper County, TX
Government
City
Kirbyville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Hwy 190
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Jasper, TXPosted by
Jasper News Flash

Save $0.08 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Jasper

(JASPER, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jasper area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 802 W Gibson St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 645 S Wheeler St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.