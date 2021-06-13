Events on the Elberton calendar

(ELBERTON, GA) Elberton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elberton:

Country River Band @ Elberton VFW Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Country River Band @ Elberton VFW at 1004 Calhoun Falls Hwy, Elberton, GA 30635-4927, United States on Fri Aug 13 2021 at 07:00 pm

Open Reading: Catch Me If You Can Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 17 W Church St, Elberton, GA

Script to Be Read: Catch Me If You Can by Terrence McNally, Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman (A Musical) Date: Wed. July 28, 2021 Time: 5:45 - 8:00PM Location: Elberton Arts Ctr, 17 W. Church St...

Loomis Bros. Circus 2021 Tour - ELBERTON, GA Elberton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: 350 N Oliver Street, Elberton, GA 30635

It's the Return of Family Fun! See America's BEST touring circus featuring performing animals, aerialists, clowns, acrobats, and much more!

Motherless Daughter's-Documentary Screening "One Night Only" Elberton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 S. Oliver St., Elberton, GA 30635

A captivating documentary of women sharing their stories of losing their mothers from COVID-19 and how their lives has changed forever.

Tri the Parks, Richard B. Russell State Park Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 2650 Russell State Park Dr, Elberton, GA

The Tri the Parks, Richard B. Russell State Park is a Triathlon race in Elberton, Georgia consisting of a Sprint, and Duathlon race consisting of a Olympic TRIATHLON Swim: 1500 meters Bike: 22...