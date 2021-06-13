Cancel
Elberton, GA

Events on the Elberton calendar

Posted by 
Elberton Journal
Elberton Journal
 7 days ago

(ELBERTON, GA) Elberton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elberton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuYoh_0aT43s5N00

Country River Band @ Elberton VFW

Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Country River Band @ Elberton VFW at 1004 Calhoun Falls Hwy, Elberton, GA 30635-4927, United States on Fri Aug 13 2021 at 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAhwi_0aT43s5N00

Open Reading: Catch Me If You Can

Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 17 W Church St, Elberton, GA

Script to Be Read: Catch Me If You Can by Terrence McNally, Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman (A Musical) Date: Wed. July 28, 2021 Time: 5:45 - 8:00PM Location: Elberton Arts Ctr, 17 W. Church St...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gj8S_0aT43s5N00

Loomis Bros. Circus 2021 Tour - ELBERTON, GA

Elberton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: 350 N Oliver Street, Elberton, GA 30635

It's the Return of Family Fun! See America's BEST touring circus featuring performing animals, aerialists, clowns, acrobats, and much more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAdkD_0aT43s5N00

Motherless Daughter's-Documentary Screening "One Night Only"

Elberton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 S. Oliver St., Elberton, GA 30635

A captivating documentary of women sharing their stories of losing their mothers from COVID-19 and how their lives has changed forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2yVI_0aT43s5N00

Tri the Parks, Richard B. Russell State Park

Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 2650 Russell State Park Dr, Elberton, GA

The Tri the Parks, Richard B. Russell State Park is a Triathlon race in Elberton, Georgia consisting of a Sprint, and Duathlon race consisting of a Olympic TRIATHLON Swim: 1500 meters Bike: 22...

Elberton, GA
ABOUT

With Elberton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

