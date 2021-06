Former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist alleged in a lawsuit that his wife, Julianna, had an affair with a former Tennessee pastor. The 2016 World Series MVP made the claim against Forrest Crain & Co. CEO Bryon Yawn in a May lawsuit, the Journal Star reported Monday. Zobrist claimed his wife and Yawn had the affair while Yawn was their pastor at Community Bible Church in Nashville. According to the paper, Yawn served as the couple’s pre- and post-marital counselor and that he and Julianna started talking more in 2018 and then had a sexual relationship in 2019.