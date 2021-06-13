What’s up North Adams: Local events calendar

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) North Adams has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North Adams:

Auditory After Hours North Adams, MA

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA

Auditory After Hours gives visitors a chance to engage with art while listening to a bespoke experience curated by an inspired musician. For this local hero-themed Auditory After Hours, four...

Eric Forstmann - 21 North Adams, MA

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1315 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA

Celebrating our 21st year of representing the Realist artist, Eric Forstmann, first in Naples, Florida and now in North Adams, Massachusetts, on the campus of MASS MoCA, Eckert Fine Art is pleased...

Multi-Access Kabbalat Shabbat North Adams, MA

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 53 Lois St, North Adams, MA

Join us as we welcome Shabbat with prayer and song! This summer we're holding multi-access services. Multi-access means that you can participate fully either online (in the shul Zoom room) or...

FreshGrass North Adams 2021 North Adams, MA

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA

An opportunity for enthusiasts to both appreciate and participate, FreshGrass is a family-friendly festival, brimming with bright talent on four stages, and also in our galleries, brick-lined...

Bang on a Can: LOUD Weekend North Adams, MA

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Two days of ear-bending music and mind-blowing art featuring dozens of festival composers and performers, the electric Bang on a Can All-Stars, Michael Gordon, David Lang, Julia Wolfe, and special...