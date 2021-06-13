Fort Morgan calendar: Coming events

(FORT MORGAN, CO) Fort Morgan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fort Morgan area:

Planning Commission Meeting Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 110 S Main St, Fort Morgan, CO

The agenda for this meeting will be posted when it becomes available.

Quail Dunes Invitational Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 17586 County Rd T5, Fort Morgan, CO

Individual stroke play tournament with Championship and Senior (ages 50+) divisions, as well as Regular Flights determined by most recent USGA handicap. Colorado Cup points event.

Fort Morgan, CO Concealed Carry Class Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1417 Barlow Road, Fort Morgan, CO 80701

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

High Planes Hotpoxia Fest in Fort Morgan, Colorado (KFMM) Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 23101 State Hwy 52, Fort Morgan, CO

The High Planes Hotpoxia Fest will take place at Fort Morgan, Colorado (KFMM) Practice & Registration: Thursday, Friday, July 15th, 16th Contest: Saturday, Sunday, July 17th, 18th Registration...

STEM Camp Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 920 Barlow Rd, Fort Morgan, CO

If you know a high school student, (grade 9-12), who is into biology, chemistry, physics, robotics, or computer programming, this FREE camp will let them get hands-on with activities and...