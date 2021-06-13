Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Morgan, CO

Fort Morgan calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Fort Morgan News Flash
Fort Morgan News Flash
 7 days ago

(FORT MORGAN, CO) Fort Morgan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fort Morgan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YL2P9_0aT43iVL00

Planning Commission Meeting

Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 110 S Main St, Fort Morgan, CO

The agenda for this meeting will be posted when it becomes available.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kHiP_0aT43iVL00

Quail Dunes Invitational

Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 17586 County Rd T5, Fort Morgan, CO

Individual stroke play tournament with Championship and Senior (ages 50+) divisions, as well as Regular Flights determined by most recent USGA handicap. Colorado Cup points event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fahze_0aT43iVL00

Fort Morgan, CO Concealed Carry Class

Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1417 Barlow Road, Fort Morgan, CO 80701

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obNkU_0aT43iVL00

High Planes Hotpoxia Fest in Fort Morgan, Colorado (KFMM)

Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 23101 State Hwy 52, Fort Morgan, CO

The High Planes Hotpoxia Fest will take place at Fort Morgan, Colorado (KFMM) Practice & Registration: Thursday, Friday, July 15th, 16th Contest: Saturday, Sunday, July 17th, 18th Registration...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29N1KB_0aT43iVL00

STEM Camp

Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 920 Barlow Rd, Fort Morgan, CO

If you know a high school student, (grade 9-12), who is into biology, chemistry, physics, robotics, or computer programming, this FREE camp will let them get hands-on with activities and...

Learn More
Fort Morgan News Flash

Fort Morgan News Flash

Fort Morgan, CO
3
Followers
18
Post
782
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Morgan News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Morgan, CO
Fort Morgan, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regular Flights#Colorado Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related