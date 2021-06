SYDNEY - Australia is asking the World Trade Organization to intervene in its dispute with China over the imposition of anti-dumping duties on Australian wine exports. Relations between Australia and China, its biggest trading partner, are at their worst in decades. There has been diplomatic friction over regional geopolitical flashpoints, including Beijing's growing military ambitions in the South China Sea. Tensions escalated last year when Australia demanded an inquiry into the origins of the new coronavirus, which was first detected in China in late 2019. It was a move that infuriated Beijing, where it was interpreted as criticism of its handling of the pandemic.