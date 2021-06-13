Cancel
Winnemucca, NV

Winnemucca calendar: Events coming up

Winnemucca Daily
(WINNEMUCCA, NV) Winnemucca is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winnemucca:

Age- and Dementia-Friendly Winnemucca and Humboldt County

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 118 E Haskell St, Winnemucca, NV

Age- and Dementia-Friendly Winnemucca and Humboldt County meets the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 8am (breakfast!) followed by our meeting. We always end by 9:30. Discussion includes all items...

Off-grid Nevada Retreat

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Winnemucca, Winnemucca, NV 89445

Have you ever wanted to try life without wifi? Come off-grid at our nevada retreat!

First day of school 2021-22

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:55 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 5375 Kluncy Canyon Rd, Winnemucca, NV

Networking event in Winnemucca by Albert M Lowry High School on Mánadagur, August 30 2021

Leap! Orientation

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 522 Lay St, Winnemucca, NV

Attend our FREE Orientation Session of Leap! Here you'll learn all about the brain building power of early talk, meet our teachers and other families, and find out more about how Leap can support...

Hawkins for Nevada Foundation, Inc. Winnemucca Golf Classic Sept 24th, 2021

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1365 Mizpah Street, Winnemucca, NV 89445

Annual Hawkins for Nevada Foundation, Inc. Winnemucca Golf Classic is designed to support those who support others around greater Winnemucca

With Winnemucca Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

