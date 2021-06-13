Eufaula calendar: Coming events

(EUFAULA, AL) Eufaula is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eufaula area:

Appalachian Series Day 7 Eufaula, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

The Mainly Marathons Appalachian Series - Day 7 (AL) will take place on the Yoholo – Micco Trail. The course surface will be a paved rails to trails course with plenty of shade. Tentative Course...

28th Annual Indian Summer Arts and Crafts Festival Eufaula, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 333 E Broad St, Eufaula, AL

Oct 14-15, Eufaula 28th Annual Indian Summer Arts and Crafts Festival 334-687-6664. www.eufaula-barbourchamber.com. Free admission. Seth Lore and Irwinton Historic District, East Broad St.--The...

Eufaula Farmers Market Eufaula, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 525 School St, Eufaula, AL

Eufaula Farmers Market at the Farmers Market Pavilion downtown will run 2:30 - 6:00 p.m. every Thursday until early August. Address:Orange StreetEufaula, AL 36027 Contact:ALLIE...

Yoga at the Brewery Omaha, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 265 Brew St, Omaha, GA

We had such a great time with our first Yoga at the brewery that we decided to host another! 🧘 Join us for an all-level flow with @Brian Coones We will have mats available for use✔️ $20 for class...

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 265 Brew Street, Omaha, GA 31821

JULY 3RD HANGOUT! CAR, BIKE, N AUDIO SHOW! + BEER FESTIVAL IN OMAHA, GEORGIA! OVER 75 TROPHIES! + OVER 25 FLAVORS OF BEER! ON OMAHA FIELD!