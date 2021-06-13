Cancel
Dumas, TX

Coming soon: Dumas events

Dumas Times
Dumas Times
 7 days ago

(DUMAS, TX) Dumas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dumas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjJiW_0aT43BZU00

Candy Cane Lane

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 715 S Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX

Come help kick off the Christmas season at Candy Cane Lane, taking place at the Moore County Courthouse Square. Santa will arrive at 2:00 pm to take pictures with children young & old. See all the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470A1d_0aT43BZU00

Dumas Noon Lions Club Arts & Crafts Show

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: E 16th St &, S Maddox Ave, Dumas, TX

Come join the Dumas Noon Lions Club Fall into Christmas Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday, October 2nd, from 10:30 am until 6:00 pm and then on Sunday October 3rd from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEEC4_0aT43BZU00

Buddy Holiday Concert

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Explore all upcoming buddy holly events in Dumas, Texas, find information & tickets for upcoming buddy holly events happening in Dumas, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uI9d_0aT43BZU00

Dumas/Moore County Chamber Golf Tournament

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 11352 Schuman Rd, Dumas, TX

The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Pheasant Trails Golf Club, will hold a chamber golf tournament on Saturday, June 19th, starting at 1:00 pm. There will also be an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UsNpm_0aT43BZU00

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Borger Texas

Borger, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 726 West 10th Street, Borger, TX 79007

You Are Invited To The Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Borger Texas

