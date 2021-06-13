Live events coming up in Ottawa

(OTTAWA, KS) Ottawa is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ottawa:

Flint Hills Trail Moonrise Bike Ride Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 130 S Main St, Ottawa, KS

20-miles One-Way; Entry Includes bike ride, camping at Pomona lake, food, and non-alcoholic beverages.

FCCF Firecracker Run & Pancake Feed Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: 400 N Locust St, Ottawa, KS

Join us dressed up in your best red, white & blue to start off your Independence Day weekend celebrations! Bring your family for a fun 5K run/walk or to cheer you on & enjoy some live...

Aug NRL22 Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2145 KS-68, Ottawa, KS

Entry fee paid day of match $25 18 and under $10 Check-in at 8:00 Safety brief at 8:50 Match begins promptly at 9:00 Plan to shoot 70-100 rds

Yoga at Buck U Distillery Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3970 Tennessee Rd, Ottawa, KS

Private yoga classes by Lorrie Glass Coffman. Monday evenings 6:00 pm. starting June 14th. Classes purchased by the month: $10 per class due upfront. $30 total for the month of June. $15 per class...

34th Annual Ol Marais River Run Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 400 N Locust St, Ottawa, KS

Annual Car Show "Ol'Marais River Run" To register visit www.olmarais.com or Call Cheryl Wieneke 970-690-1156 or Candy Finch 785-242-5799