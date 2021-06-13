Cancel
Live events coming up in Ottawa

Ottawa Today
Ottawa Today
 7 days ago

(OTTAWA, KS) Ottawa is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ottawa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCRWJ_0aT43Agl00

Flint Hills Trail Moonrise Bike Ride

Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 130 S Main St, Ottawa, KS

20-miles One-Way; Entry Includes bike ride, camping at Pomona lake, food, and non-alcoholic beverages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evYU6_0aT43Agl00

FCCF Firecracker Run & Pancake Feed

Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: 400 N Locust St, Ottawa, KS

Join us dressed up in your best red, white & blue to start off your Independence Day weekend celebrations! Bring your family for a fun 5K run/walk or to cheer you on & enjoy some live...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziXql_0aT43Agl00

Aug NRL22

Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2145 KS-68, Ottawa, KS

Entry fee paid day of match $25 18 and under $10 Check-in at 8:00 Safety brief at 8:50 Match begins promptly at 9:00 Plan to shoot 70-100 rds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHTRj_0aT43Agl00

Yoga at Buck U Distillery

Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3970 Tennessee Rd, Ottawa, KS

Private yoga classes by Lorrie Glass Coffman. Monday evenings 6:00 pm. starting June 14th. Classes purchased by the month: $10 per class due upfront. $30 total for the month of June. $15 per class...

34th Annual Ol Marais River Run

Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 400 N Locust St, Ottawa, KS

Annual Car Show "Ol'Marais River Run" To register visit www.olmarais.com or Call Cheryl Wieneke 970-690-1156 or Candy Finch 785-242-5799

With Ottawa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

