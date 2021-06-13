Shawano calendar: Coming events

(SHAWANO, WI) Shawano has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shawano:

Hard-Drive Live at Lighthouse Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: W6440 Gumaer Rd, Shawano, WI

Hard-Drive Rocks the Sunday July 4th Festivities at The Lighthouse Bar and grill in Shawano WI

Shawano Wisconsin Flea Market! 51st season! Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 990 E Green Bay St, Shawano, WI

Shawano Wisconsin Flea Market 51st YEAR!!! Antiques, Collectibles, Crafts, Vintage, Mid Century Modern, Gardening, New & Old, Advertising, Old Toys, & More Every Sunday starting April 11th thru...

Conscious Pilot @ Pine Grove Campground Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: n5999 Campground Rd, Shawano, WI

Conscious Pilot will be playing at Pine Grove Campground Shawano on Saturday September 25 starting at 06:30 PM

Car Show Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

2021 Car Show information and classes to be announced. Please check back or call 715-526-9769 for more information

General Membership Meeting / Elections Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: W7389 River Bend Rd, Shawano, WI

General Membership Meeting with elections of new officers and directors. All meeting information will be posted under the discussion tab closer to meeting date. Want to get on the agenda? Please...