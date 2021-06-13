Cancel
Shawano, WI

Shawano calendar: Coming events

Shawano Digest
 7 days ago

(SHAWANO, WI) Shawano has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shawano:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naEL5_0aT436F600

Hard-Drive Live at Lighthouse

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: W6440 Gumaer Rd, Shawano, WI

Hard-Drive Rocks the Sunday July 4th Festivities at The Lighthouse Bar and grill in Shawano WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POaz0_0aT436F600

Shawano Wisconsin Flea Market! 51st season!

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 990 E Green Bay St, Shawano, WI

Shawano Wisconsin Flea Market 51st YEAR!!! Antiques, Collectibles, Crafts, Vintage, Mid Century Modern, Gardening, New & Old, Advertising, Old Toys, & More Every Sunday starting April 11th thru...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34KFl7_0aT436F600

Conscious Pilot @ Pine Grove Campground

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: n5999 Campground Rd, Shawano, WI

Conscious Pilot will be playing at Pine Grove Campground Shawano on Saturday September 25 starting at 06:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JbqSL_0aT436F600

Car Show

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

2021 Car Show information and classes to be announced. Please check back or call 715-526-9769 for more information

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pxyr_0aT436F600

General Membership Meeting / Elections

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: W7389 River Bend Rd, Shawano, WI

General Membership Meeting with elections of new officers and directors. All meeting information will be posted under the discussion tab closer to meeting date. Want to get on the agenda? Please...

Shawano, WI
With Shawano Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Shawano, WI
Shawano Digest

Monday has sun for Shawano — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SHAWANO, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shawano. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.