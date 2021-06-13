Events on the Pierre calendar

(PIERRE, SD) Pierre has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pierre area:

A Little Piece of Heaven Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD

Dramatic Comedy by Matthew Carlin Directed by Kathy Riedy Synopsis: An unlikely relationship is forged in the quirky tourist shop called “A Little Piece of Heaven.” Restless biker Mike, who works...

South Dakota Match Play Championship Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 4201 SD-34, Pierre, SD

Players must be 14 years of age by the first day of competition. Non-exempt players must qualify. There will be an 18-hole stroke play round to determine the 96-player field for the match-play...

Oahe Days Pierre Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Bwyd event in Pierre by KJ Lemonade/Shorty's Hot Box on Dydd Gwener, Mehefin 18 2021

Hiring Day Event at Griffin Park Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Please join us at our Hiring Event June 17th from 4-7pm. Located at Griffin Park. We are looking for full and part time positions. Flexible schedule is available. Starting wage is $13/per hour. We...

College ID Me - Pierre, SD Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 3001 E Sully Ave, Pierre, SD

The camp profile of College ID Me - Pierre, SD at ConnectSoccer - College ID Me aims to provide the athletes with a camp focusing on Education, Evaluation, and Guidance in Admissions and...