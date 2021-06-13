Cancel
Pierre, SD

Events on the Pierre calendar

(PIERRE, SD) Pierre has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pierre area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPKhw_0aT42vll00

A Little Piece of Heaven

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD

Dramatic Comedy by Matthew Carlin Directed by Kathy Riedy Synopsis: An unlikely relationship is forged in the quirky tourist shop called “A Little Piece of Heaven.” Restless biker Mike, who works...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Os5gU_0aT42vll00

South Dakota Match Play Championship

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 4201 SD-34, Pierre, SD

Players must be 14 years of age by the first day of competition. Non-exempt players must qualify. There will be an 18-hole stroke play round to determine the 96-player field for the match-play...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UIVI_0aT42vll00

Oahe Days Pierre

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Bwyd event in Pierre by KJ Lemonade/Shorty's Hot Box on Dydd Gwener, Mehefin 18 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKYGx_0aT42vll00

Hiring Day Event at Griffin Park

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Please join us at our Hiring Event June 17th from 4-7pm. Located at Griffin Park. We are looking for full and part time positions. Flexible schedule is available. Starting wage is $13/per hour. We...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x951G_0aT42vll00

College ID Me - Pierre, SD

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 3001 E Sully Ave, Pierre, SD

The camp profile of College ID Me - Pierre, SD at ConnectSoccer - College ID Me aims to provide the athletes with a camp focusing on Education, Evaluation, and Guidance in Admissions and...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Pierre Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Pierre, SD
