Pryor, OK

Pryor calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Pryor News Beat
 7 days ago

(PRYOR, OK) Live events are coming to Pryor.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pryor:

ENDURO EXTRAVAGANZA

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3164 OK-20, Pryor, OK

TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED AT THE GATE $10 GA Adult $5 GA Kids (6-12) 5 and under Kids FREE $20 VIP – Call the Office (918) 434-7223 to RESERVE $30 Pit Adult $20 Pit Kids (6-12) TIMES Grandstands...

Oklahoma Gun Shows in Pryor

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 2200 NE 1st St, Pryor, OK

Oklahoma Gun Shows in Pryor information of gun show by date cost contact information & maps of these Oklahoma gun show locations

Mercy Sakes Market

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Pop up Market in Pryor's historic Whitaker Hospital. 2 day event 10am - 4pm each day. Join us for shopping event of Vintage and vintage inspired home decor, boutique clothing, handmade goods an so...

Red White & Blue Bash

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 8 S Vann St, Pryor, OK

Red White & Blue Bash at Pryor Main Street, 8 South Vann St, Pryor, OK, US 74361, Pryor, United States on Thu Jun 17 2021 at 06:00 pm

American Cowboy Trade Days & the Celebration of the American Cowboy

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 401 Park St, Pryor, OK

The event includes live period reenactments, stage coach and buggy rides, food and entertainment. More than 70 western period merchandise vendors sell all types of cowboy wares including handmade...

Pryor, OK
ABOUT

With Pryor News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

