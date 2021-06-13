Cancel
Jennings, LA

Coming soon: Jennings events

Posted by 
Jennings Times
Jennings Times
 7 days ago

(JENNINGS, LA) Live events are lining up on the Jennings calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jennings area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnl7L_0aT42iXY00

Blaine Roy

Egan, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 800 Abby Duson Rd, Egan, LA

Celebrate Father's day with music by Blaine Roy. Call and book your camping spot today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrAt3_0aT42iXY00

Main Street Farmers Market

Jennings, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1333 Elton Rd, Jennings, LA

Season: Summer And Fall Market Hours: March - DecemberSaturdays, 9am - 12pm Location: 1333 Elton Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8Coo_0aT42iXY00

Hook Nook

Jennings, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 118 W Plaquemine St, Jennings, LA

Join the Jennings branch for Hook Nook crochet club. Beginners & experts are welcome to join us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwfId_0aT42iXY00

Chamber of Commerce 2021 Golf Scramble Fundraiser

Jennings, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 602 S Louise St, Jennings, LA

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission, 100 Rue de l'Acadie , Jennings, LA, 70546. You can revoke your consent to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muW0C_0aT42iXY00

Toddler Time – Lake Arthur

Lake Arthur, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 600 4th St, Lake Arthur, LA

WHERE: Lake Arthur Library 600 4th St. Lake Arthur La COST: Free CONTACT: Myra Spears 337-774-3661 Email

Jennings Times

Jennings Times

Jennings, LA
ABOUT

With Jennings Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Jennings, LA | Posted by
Jennings Times

Take a look at these homes for sale in Jennings

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Excellent rental investment! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, located on a large lot. Moderate renovations have been made.<p><strong>For open house information, contact TONI ALEXANDER, Century
Jennings, LA | Posted by
Jennings Times

What's up: News headlines in Jennings

(JENNINGS, LA) The news in Jennings never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Jennings area, click here.