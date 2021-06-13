Cancel
Ogdensburg, NY

Coming soon: Ogdensburg events

Ogdensburg Dispatch
Ogdensburg Dispatch
 7 days ago

(OGDENSBURG, NY) Live events are lining up on the Ogdensburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ogdensburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sIr0R_0aT42ZXt00

90's Trivia Night

Heuvelton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 36 N State St, Heuvelton, NY

come find out if you really know the 90's at Trivia Night! Make sure to dress in 90's apparel for extra points!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282zGz_0aT42ZXt00

Celebrating the Fourth of July

Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: St, Lawrence University, Canton, NY

Beginning July 2, the Organ Concert Series will present Celebrating the Fourth of July. Please join us as we celebrate all that has been and who we can be working together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWDUc_0aT42ZXt00

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 80 NY-310, Canton, NY

St. Lawrence County will hold its annual falltime "Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day" Saturday, September 18th, at the Human Services Center, 80 SH 310, Canton. The event will start at 9 AM...

Doug's Tavern Annual Halloween Party

Heuvelton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 36 N State St, Heuvelton, NY

Doug's Tavern Annual Halloween Party is on Facebook. To connect with Doug's Tavern Annual Halloween Party, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4Mb4_0aT42ZXt00

Remington Festival 2021

Ogdensburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 303 Washington St, Ogdensburg, NY

The Frederic Remington Art Museum is hosting its fifth annual Wine, Beer, Cheese, Chocolate, & Artisan Festival on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Ogdensburg Dispatch

Ogdensburg Dispatch

Ogdensburg, NY
ABOUT

With Ogdensburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

