Live events coming up in Lake Geneva
(LAKE GENEVA, WI) Live events are lining up on the Lake Geneva calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Geneva:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Address: 727 Geneva Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147
Topsy Turvy Brewery and Jonna Kay together! Spirits are coming through!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: provided upon ticket purchase, Lyons, WI 53147
Wise Fest 2021 - 2 Days - On The Farm
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1221 Geneva National Avenue South, Lake Geneva, WI 53147
Join us for our 9th Annual Fisher House Wisconsin Golf Outing!
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 326 Center Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147
Learn how you can overcome any chronic health challenge with personalized nutritional therapy.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 1221 Geneva National Ave, South, Lake Geneva, WI 53147
It’s a great night of bourbon tastin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’ outdoors on the bluff overlooking Lake Como and Player 18 .