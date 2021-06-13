Live events coming up in Lake Geneva

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) Live events are lining up on the Lake Geneva calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Geneva:

An Evening Of Spirit Lake Geneva Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 727 Geneva Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Topsy Turvy Brewery and Jonna Kay together! Spirits are coming through!

Wise Fest 2021 Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: provided upon ticket purchase, Lyons, WI 53147

Wise Fest 2021 - 2 Days - On The Farm

9th Annual Fisher House Wisconsin Golf Outing Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1221 Geneva National Avenue South, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Join us for our 9th Annual Fisher House Wisconsin Golf Outing!

Intro to Naturopathic Healthcare with Dr Skye Davis, ND, CNC Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 326 Center Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Learn how you can overcome any chronic health challenge with personalized nutritional therapy.

BBQ, Bourbon & Cigar Event Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1221 Geneva National Ave, South, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

It’s a great night of bourbon tastin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’ outdoors on the bluff overlooking Lake Como and Player 18 .