Perryville, MO

Coming soon: Perryville events

Perryville News Watch
 7 days ago

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Live events are lining up on the Perryville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Perryville:

Heroes for Kids Comic Con 2021

Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 800 City Park Ln, Perryville, MO

This is our 2nd Annual Heroes for Kids Comic Con. This year our booth fees, silent auction proceeds, monetary donations, and any sponsorship money that is left will benefit the Missouri National...

Friday Night Magic - Draft

Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Come join us for FNM. Format is draft. $15.00 Starts at 7pm. We realize a lot of our new player may haven’t drafted before. If this is the case and you have any questions please feel free to ask.

4th of July - Parking Lot Party

Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 610 Thomas St, Perryville, MO

Join us for a Pre-Fireworks Parking Lot Party! Live Music by Honky-Tonk Attitude. Bring your lawn chairs and the Clubroom will have cold Beer waiting for you.

Barn Maintenance Day

Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2019 E Harvest Cir, Perryville, MO

💪 We are needing some strong help 💪 We will be pressure washing the barn and replacing stall mats at The Hope Center Pot Luck to start! We will supply the Fried Chicken! Bring a side dish if you...

Monthly 4H meeting

Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 2019 E Harvest Cir, Perryville, MO

Monthly, regular 4H meeting at the Hope Center Event Venue & Nearby Stays

Perryville, MO
ABOUT

With Perryville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

