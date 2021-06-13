Vidalia events coming soon

(VIDALIA, GA) Vidalia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Vidalia area:

Vidalia's Independence Day Celebration Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 114 Jackson St, Vidalia, GA

Vidalia's Independence Day Celebration at Stage at City Park, Vidalia, GA 30474-4714, United States on Sat Jul 03 2021 at 06:30 pm to 09:30 pm

THE SOUTHERN OUTLAW BAND @ EARNIE'S Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 706 North St W, Vidalia, GA

THE SOUTHERN OUTLAW BAND @ EARNIE'S is on Facebook. To connect with THE SOUTHERN OUTLAW BAND @ EARNIE'S, join Facebook today.

Graduation for Spring & Summer Graduates Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3001 E 1st St, Vidalia, GA

Commencement Exercises for Spring & Summer Graduates August 10, 2021 7 p.m. Vidalia Campus Toombs Auditorium

BodyPump Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 101 Harris Industrial Blvd, Vidalia, GA

Meredith Brodnax teaches BodyPump A barbell workout for anyone looking to get lean, toned and fit fast. -Using light to moderate weights with lots of

AMP-D Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 101 Harris Industrial Blvd, Vidalia, GA

A high intensity class full of circuit training interval workouts designed to improve strength and build lean muscle. -Fast pace interval workouts with ropes,