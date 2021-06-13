Cancel
Vidalia, GA

Vidalia events coming soon

Vidalia News Flash
Vidalia News Flash
 7 days ago

(VIDALIA, GA) Vidalia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Vidalia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HG2l2_0aT42RU500

Vidalia's Independence Day Celebration

Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 114 Jackson St, Vidalia, GA

Vidalia's Independence Day Celebration at Stage at City Park, Vidalia, GA 30474-4714, United States on Sat Jul 03 2021 at 06:30 pm to 09:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187dP6_0aT42RU500

THE SOUTHERN OUTLAW BAND @ EARNIE'S

Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 706 North St W, Vidalia, GA

THE SOUTHERN OUTLAW BAND @ EARNIE'S is on Facebook. To connect with THE SOUTHERN OUTLAW BAND @ EARNIE'S, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0266QZ_0aT42RU500

Graduation for Spring & Summer Graduates

Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3001 E 1st St, Vidalia, GA

Commencement Exercises for Spring & Summer Graduates August 10, 2021 7 p.m. Vidalia Campus Toombs Auditorium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434GZF_0aT42RU500

BodyPump

Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 101 Harris Industrial Blvd, Vidalia, GA

Meredith Brodnax teaches BodyPump A barbell workout for anyone looking to get lean, toned and fit fast. -Using light to moderate weights with lots of

AMP-D

Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 101 Harris Industrial Blvd, Vidalia, GA

A high intensity class full of circuit training interval workouts designed to improve strength and build lean muscle. -Fast pace interval workouts with ropes,

ABOUT

With Vidalia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

