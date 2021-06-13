Cancel
Arkadelphia, AR

Arkadelphia calendar: Coming events

 7 days ago

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Arkadelphia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arkadelphia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOyTl_0aT42QbM00

Worship and Picnic at Lake Degray

Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

On Sunday, June 20, at 9:30 a.m. we will hold our Sunday worship service at Lake Degray (Lower Dam Road) followed by a cookout hosted by the Evangelism, Service and Christian Education Committee...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sa8n_0aT42QbM00

Girlfriend River Float

Caddo Valley, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

To Register Click Find Tickets! Date: June 26, 2021 Location: Caddo River Rats Kayak Tube Rental – Caddo River (116 Valley St Caddo Valley, AR 71923) Car Pool Time: 6:15 AM (Leave from Michelle’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeId5_0aT42QbM00

Reddie Shooting Camp

Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Shooting Camp format will provide an emphasis on form shooting, shooting off the catch, shooting off the dribble, moving without the ball and all finishing moves at the basket. Shooting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOIyZ_0aT42QbM00

2021 Heart Start

Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 1100 Henderson St, Arkadelphia, AR

Heart Start is the first phase of the orientation process for new students at Henderson State University. All first-time freshmen who are fully admitted are invited to attend Heart Start. Each...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ow4YE_0aT42QbM00

That Dam Night Run

Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Because we personally verify everything that is submitted to us, we allow anyone to submit an update or correction, or report a problem. No need to create an account or log in. span Submit an...

With Arkadelphia Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

