Arkadelphia calendar: Coming events

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Arkadelphia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arkadelphia:

Worship and Picnic at Lake Degray Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

On Sunday, June 20, at 9:30 a.m. we will hold our Sunday worship service at Lake Degray (Lower Dam Road) followed by a cookout hosted by the Evangelism, Service and Christian Education Committee...

Girlfriend River Float Caddo Valley, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

To Register Click Find Tickets! Date: June 26, 2021 Location: Caddo River Rats Kayak Tube Rental – Caddo River (116 Valley St Caddo Valley, AR 71923) Car Pool Time: 6:15 AM (Leave from Michelle’s...

Reddie Shooting Camp Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Shooting Camp format will provide an emphasis on form shooting, shooting off the catch, shooting off the dribble, moving without the ball and all finishing moves at the basket. Shooting...

2021 Heart Start Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 1100 Henderson St, Arkadelphia, AR

Heart Start is the first phase of the orientation process for new students at Henderson State University. All first-time freshmen who are fully admitted are invited to attend Heart Start. Each...

That Dam Night Run Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Because we personally verify everything that is submitted to us, we allow anyone to submit an update or correction, or report a problem. No need to create an account or log in. span Submit an...