Lexington events coming soon

(LEXINGTON, VA) Live events are coming to Lexington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lexington area:

Pride Drag Brunch at Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen Lexington, VA

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 50 North Wind Lane, Lexington, VA 24450

Join us in a celebration of pride. Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen is hosting our first Pride Drag Brunch.

ASHAV Horse Show — Richfield Video Lexington, VA

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 487 Maury River Rd, Lexington, VA

Webcasting is supported at this facility. Customer videos will be available. Webcast will be available on Richfield Video Archive.

Recover Fest 2021 at Hulls Drive In in Lexington VA Lexington, VA

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 2367 North Lee Highway, Lexington, VA 24450

Recover Fest's goal in Lexington VA is to provide support for meth and opioid addiction through harm prevention & recovery services.

Madison Cunningham and Hawktail Lexington, VA

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 607 Borden Road, Lexington, VA 24450

Lime Kiln Theater welcomes both Madison Cunningham and Hawktail for their Lime Kiln debuts!

The Lone Bellow with Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno Lexington, VA

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 607 Borden Road, Lexington, VA 24450

Lime Kiln Theater welcomes The Lone Bellow and opener Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno!