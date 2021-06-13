Cancel
Lexington, VA

Lexington events coming soon

Lexington Dispatch
(LEXINGTON, VA) Live events are coming to Lexington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lexington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XkaGR_0aT42Pid00

Pride Drag Brunch at Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen

Lexington, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 50 North Wind Lane, Lexington, VA 24450

Join us in a celebration of pride. Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen is hosting our first Pride Drag Brunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6P3I_0aT42Pid00

ASHAV Horse Show — Richfield Video

Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 487 Maury River Rd, Lexington, VA

Webcasting is supported at this facility. Customer videos will be available. Webcast will be available on Richfield Video Archive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35fLao_0aT42Pid00

Recover Fest 2021 at Hulls Drive In in Lexington VA

Lexington, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 2367 North Lee Highway, Lexington, VA 24450

Recover Fest's goal in Lexington VA is to provide support for meth and opioid addiction through harm prevention & recovery services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUsfo_0aT42Pid00

Madison Cunningham and Hawktail

Lexington, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 607 Borden Road, Lexington, VA 24450

Lime Kiln Theater welcomes both Madison Cunningham and Hawktail for their Lime Kiln debuts!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMovb_0aT42Pid00

The Lone Bellow with Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

Lexington, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 607 Borden Road, Lexington, VA 24450

Lime Kiln Theater welcomes The Lone Bellow and opener Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno!

