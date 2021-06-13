Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

New Ulm calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 7 days ago

(NEW ULM, MN) Live events are lining up on the New Ulm calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Ulm area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iICy3_0aT42O5800

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

New Ulm, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1 North State Street, New Ulm, MN 56073

State Street Theater presents “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday, October 23, 2020, with the movie starting at 8:30 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLNgg_0aT42O5800

JCI Minnesota 2021 Fall Convention & TOYM

New Ulm, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 2101 S Broadway ST, New Ulm, MN 56073

Come join us at Fall Convention for a fun filled weekend!   Conventions are a time when Jaycees across the state gather, network, learn,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gajww_0aT42O5800

Resilient Recovery

New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2 N Minnesota St #1, New Ulm, MN

Resilient is a law and gospel approach to experiencing the grace of God in the midst of recovery. ¨ It is a place where you can feel comfortable expressing and sharing your experiences about your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LR1IL_0aT42O5800

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town!

New Ulm, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 2107 North Garden Street, New Ulm, MN 56073

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TT4P1_0aT42O5800

Twelfth Night - Shakespeare in the Park

New Ulm, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 North German Street, New Ulm, MN 56073

Shakespeare in the Park 2021 will feature the comedy Twelfth Night, a fast-paced, quick-witted comedy.

Learn More
New Ulm Voice

New Ulm Voice

New Ulm, MN
4
Followers
19
Post
663
Views
ABOUT

With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
New Ulm, MN
New Ulm, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law And Gospel#State Street Theater#Sun Jun#Time#North German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Ulm, MNPosted by
New Ulm Voice

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in New Ulm

(NEW ULM, MN) Life in New Ulm has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the New Ulm area, click here.