New Ulm calendar: Coming events

(NEW ULM, MN) Live events are lining up on the New Ulm calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Ulm area:

The Rocky Horror Picture Show New Ulm, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1 North State Street, New Ulm, MN 56073

State Street Theater presents “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday, October 23, 2020, with the movie starting at 8:30 p.m.

JCI Minnesota 2021 Fall Convention & TOYM New Ulm, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 2101 S Broadway ST, New Ulm, MN 56073

Come join us at Fall Convention for a fun filled weekend! Conventions are a time when Jaycees across the state gather, network, learn,

Resilient Recovery New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2 N Minnesota St #1, New Ulm, MN

Resilient is a law and gospel approach to experiencing the grace of God in the midst of recovery. ¨ It is a place where you can feel comfortable expressing and sharing your experiences about your...

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town! New Ulm, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 2107 North Garden Street, New Ulm, MN 56073

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city

Twelfth Night - Shakespeare in the Park New Ulm, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 North German Street, New Ulm, MN 56073

Shakespeare in the Park 2021 will feature the comedy Twelfth Night, a fast-paced, quick-witted comedy.