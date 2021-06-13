What’s up Magnolia: Local events calendar

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Magnolia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Magnolia:

Kids Camp — Camp Kurios Louann, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 317 Ouachita Rd 68, Louann, AR

**Register at www.campkurios.com to reserve your spot! ** The Kids' Camp session of Camp Kurios is for students who have completed 1st, 2nd, or 3rd grades by the beginning of the camp session...

Celebrating Purple Heart Soldiers & Veterans with BOBBY RUSH, JWONN & More Camden, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:59 PM

Address: 255 Airport Rd, Camden, AR 71701

ASC Consulting Services, LLC will honor Purple Heart Soldiers & Veterans from around the world! Featuring a car show ,Bobby Rush & JWONN!

KZHE Columbia County Hayride Magnolia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 406 W Union St, Magnolia, AR

KZHE Columbia County Hayride is on Facebook. To connect with KZHE Columbia County Hayride, join Facebook today.

Cruisin' Against Bruisin' Magnolia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1823 E North St, Magnolia, AR

Event in Magnolia, AR by Cruisin' Against Bruisin' on Saturday, September 18 2021

DJ Cowboy AKA David Brooks Emerson, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 306 S Elm St, Emerson, AR

DJ Cowboy AKA David Brooks is on Facebook. To connect with DJ Cowboy AKA David Brooks, join Facebook today.