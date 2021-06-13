Coming soon: Astoria events

(ASTORIA, OR) Astoria has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Astoria area:

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Discover The Critical Mistakes in Your Resume, so that you can effectively Find, Land and Thrive in Your Dream Job About this event Discover The Critical Mistakes in Your Resume, so that you can...

Highwater Boat Parade Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

An Astoria Regatta Signature Event A favorite event at the Regatta Festival, the Highwater Boat Parade takes place on the Columbia River. This parade features a variety of boats including service...

Astoria Sunday Market Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 12th St, Astoria, OR

Season: SummerMarket Hours: May 9 - October 10, 2021Sundays, 10AM - 3PMLocation: 332 12th Street - Historic Downtown Astoria

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 89686 Oregon 202, Astoria, OR 97103

Join us at Wildlife Center of the North Coast for our third annual Junior Naturalist Summer Camp for students entering 5th and 6th grade!

Brick Stone Artist Reception Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Brick Stone is the creator behind Unlucky 17 Gifts & Oddities. They're a queer/polyamourous transmasc/nonbinary person from Astoria. During quarantine what started as experimental graphic design...