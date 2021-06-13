Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astoria, OR

Coming soon: Astoria events

Posted by 
Astoria Times
Astoria Times
 7 days ago

(ASTORIA, OR) Astoria has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Astoria area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwmQJ_0aT42MJg00

"Resume Score Maximizer" — Do You Know Your Resume Score? — Astoria

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Discover The Critical Mistakes in Your Resume, so that you can effectively Find, Land and Thrive in Your Dream Job About this event Discover The Critical Mistakes in Your Resume, so that you can...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bS5jw_0aT42MJg00

Highwater Boat Parade

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

An Astoria Regatta Signature Event A favorite event at the Regatta Festival, the Highwater Boat Parade takes place on the Columbia River. This parade features a variety of boats including service...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vh7sE_0aT42MJg00

Astoria Sunday Market

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 12th St, Astoria, OR

Season: SummerMarket Hours: May 9 - October 10, 2021Sundays, 10AM - 3PMLocation: 332 12th Street - Historic Downtown Astoria

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyEc7_0aT42MJg00

Junior Naturalists Summer Camp - Session 2 Pelicans (Grade 5 & 6)

Astoria, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 89686 Oregon 202, Astoria, OR 97103

Join us at Wildlife Center of the North Coast for our third annual Junior Naturalist Summer Camp for students entering 5th and 6th grade!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmLZp_0aT42MJg00

Brick Stone Artist Reception

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Brick Stone is the creator behind Unlucky 17 Gifts & Oddities. They're a queer/polyamourous transmasc/nonbinary person from Astoria. During quarantine what started as experimental graphic design...

Learn More
Astoria Times

Astoria Times

Astoria, OR
5
Followers
17
Post
536
Views
ABOUT

With Astoria Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
Astoria, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Design#Live Events#The Highwater Boat Parade#Junior Naturalist#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Astoria, ORPosted by
Astoria Times

Top Astoria news stories

(ASTORIA, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Astoria. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.