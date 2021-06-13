Cancel
Union City, TN

Events on the Union City calendar

Posted by 
Union City Times
Union City Times
 7 days ago

(UNION CITY, TN) Live events are coming to Union City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Union City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFl6m_0aT42LQx00

Pediatric Day Sept. 18, 2021

Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 830 Everett Blvd, Union City, TN

Discovery Park of America and Pediatric Place of Union City are partnering on Sept. 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. to provide information about a wealth of resources and services available to...

Learn More

Pottery Workshop Sept. 9, 2021

Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 830 Everett Blvd, Union City, TN

At Discovery Park of America, we offer bountiful opportunities for children and adults to see beyond. Whether you want to learn how to paint, draw, or create something unique with your hands, we...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072g78_0aT42LQx00

Troy - Wynridge Golf Club Week 4

Troy, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 800 Clubhouse Dr, Troy, TN

Tee: White span (5,776 yds - Par 72) Wynridge Golf Club, LLC is an 18 hole golf course that is open to the public year around. Our greens have improved significantly and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvPT6_0aT42LQx00

Obion County Fair

Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Obion County Fair was established in 1931 and has over the years provided fun for the entire family. The fair has been recognized numerous times over the years by the Tennessee Association of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XpXdC_0aT42LQx00

Tumbling Skills Camp

Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 2202 Southlane Cir, Union City, TN

Give your athlete a huge boost on their tumbling technique and push them toward new skills with our 2 day camp! Camp will be filled with drills, skill technique work, games, and character...

Learn More
