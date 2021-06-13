Cancel
La Grande, OR

Coming soon: La Grande events

La Grande Today
 7 days ago

(LA GRANDE, OR) Live events are lining up on the La Grande calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Grande:

Weekend Family Horse Camp

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 62611 Fruitdale Ln, La Grande, OR

Our First Annual July Family Weekend Horse Camp! This "Camp" is for Families who ride together! We will cover a little bit of everything. We have some school horses available for members of the...

Obstacle/Trail Clinic

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 62611 Fruitdale Ln, La Grande, OR

Come have some fun and learn something new on our built in course. We will be focusing on how best to approach obstacles, work on common trouble areas, refine what ... Read moreObstacle/Trail Clinic

Dementia Community Support Group

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Heart 'n Home Hospice of La Grande, Oregon will be hosting a Dementia Community Support Group at Brother Bear Café at noon on the 4th Thursday of each month. A chance to get the support YOU need...

La Grande Farmers Market

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: La Grande, OR

Thanks for using the calendar. We are a proud member of the La Grande, Oregon community and grateful for all of the opportunity to engage with each other and build a strong, thoughtful, accepting...

ACE Writing Project

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1006 Penn Ave, La Grande, OR

The ACE Writing Project hosts monthly author readings. Enjoy an evening of literary arts and learn about the talent hiding in our backyard! Following the featured reading, we’ll open the floor to...

