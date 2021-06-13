Live events on the horizon in Emporia

(EMPORIA, VA) Live events are coming to Emporia.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Emporia:

AMOG & AWOG RISE ABOVE IT CONFERENCE 2021 Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 Hamilton St, Roanoke Rapids, NC

AMOG & AMOG PRESENTS RISE ABOVE IT CONFERENCE 2021 JOIN US FOR A AFTERNOON OF PRAISE, DELIVERANCE UPLIFTING EVENT..

PCA Varsity Football @ Halifax Academy Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1400 3 Bridges Rd, Roanoke Rapids, NC

The Halifax Academy (Roanoke Rapids, NC) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Pungo Christian Academy (Belhaven, NC) on Friday, September 10 @ 7p.

Worship Team Practice Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

If you are in the worship team and/or band please join us as we prepare for leading worship. Worship

Nottoway River, VA Emporia, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1300 Greensville County Cir B, Emporia, VA

Nottoway River, VATickets:Single: $65.00Couple: $100.00Sponsor: $275.00Jake: $25.00Sponsor Couple: $300.00Royal Slam Table: $1000.00

Renewable Energy Education Workshop for Teachers Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 460 Airport Rd, Roanoke Rapids, NC

REGISTER ONLINE HERE The free 2-day teacher training program is designed for middle and high school science teachers. Teachers will …