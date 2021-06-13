What’s up Levelland: Local events calendar

(LEVELLAND, TX) Live events are coming to Levelland.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Levelland:

Chamber Board Meeting Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1401 College Ave, Levelland, TX

Mother Goose on the Loose Wolfforth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 508 U.S. 62, Wolfforth, TX 79382

45 minute nursery rhyme program for children birth-2 years old. Lap-sit style program, geared only for babies/toddlers.

Theater Camp Junior Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 823 Houston St, Levelland, TX

Discounts available through May 15th! Theater Camp Junior! WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE: Explore the story through DRAMA!!! for ages 5-7. This camp will be led by our Education Coordinator Jillian...

Ladies Brunch Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 709 9th St, Levelland, TX

All are welcome to come to the Ladies Brunch. We have fun, food and fellowship, as we dive deeper into the Word of God.



Medalist Tour: West 415 Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Country Club Ln, Levelland, TX

Medalist Tour tournaments are for NTPGA Junior Tour members ages 11-19 with intermediate level tournament experience and a wide range of playing ability. Medalist Tour tournaments are 18-hole...