Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Levelland, TX

What’s up Levelland: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Levelland Journal
Levelland Journal
 7 days ago

(LEVELLAND, TX) Live events are coming to Levelland.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Levelland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3icQwk_0aT42Imm00

Chamber Board Meeting

Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1401 College Ave, Levelland, TX

© Copyright 2021 Levelland Area Chamber of Commerce. All Rights Reserved. Site provided by GrowthZone - powered by ChamberMaster software.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cArqA_0aT42Imm00

Mother Goose on the Loose

Wolfforth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 508 U.S. 62, Wolfforth, TX 79382

45 minute nursery rhyme program for children birth-2 years old. Lap-sit style program, geared only for babies/toddlers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vh0qd_0aT42Imm00

Theater Camp Junior

Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 823 Houston St, Levelland, TX

Discounts available through May 15th! Theater Camp Junior! WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE: Explore the story through DRAMA!!! for ages 5-7. This camp will be led by our Education Coordinator Jillian...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ouk8l_0aT42Imm00

Ladies Brunch

Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 709 9th St, Levelland, TX

All are welcome to come to the Ladies Brunch. We have fun, food and fellowship, as we dive deeper into the Word of God.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntuNb_0aT42Imm00

Medalist Tour: West 415

Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Country Club Ln, Levelland, TX

Medalist Tour tournaments are for NTPGA Junior Tour members ages 11-19 with intermediate level tournament experience and a wide range of playing ability. Medalist Tour tournaments are 18-hole...

Learn More
Levelland Journal

Levelland Journal

Levelland, TX
10
Followers
18
Post
861
Views
ABOUT

With Levelland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Levelland, TX
Government
City
Levelland, TX
City
Wolfforth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Area Chamber Of Commerce#Growthzone#Chambermaster#Tx Discounts#Theater Camp Junior#Education#Tx Medalist Tour#Ntpga Junior Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Levelland, TXPosted by
Levelland Journal

Save $0.22 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Levelland

(LEVELLAND, TX) According to Levelland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas. United Express at 511 S College Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Stop at 701 S Alamo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.